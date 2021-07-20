Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Top Performances of the Actor in Movies, Web Series

One of the finest actors of Indian cinema and the stage, Naseeruddin Shah, turns 71 this Tuesday. With a career spanning over forty years, Shah secured his place as one of the most revered performing artists in the country. The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient has also penned an autobiography and won three National Film Awards for Sparsh (1979), Paar (1984) and Iqbal (2006). On his birthday, we take a look at some of his recent films and a web series.

The Hungry (2017)

Directed by Bornila Chatterjee, The Hungry is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, set in Northern India. It deals with themes of violence and the futility of such excessive emotions. Shah plays the title character.

Dhh (2017)

This National Award-winning Gujarati-language children’s film directed by Manish Saini stars Shah as a magician named Surya Samrat, whose stage shows captivate the imagination of three children. They desperately seek the magician’s advice to help them secure good grades in their midterm examinations.

The Tashkent Files (2019)

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the thriller deals with the mystery surrounding the death of India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan; a day after he signed the Tashkent Agreement to end the India-Pakistan war of 1965. In the film, Shah portrays P.R. Natarajan, a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Mee Raqsam (2020)

Cinematographer Baba Azmi’s directorial debut is the tale of a small-town Muslim widower Salim (Danish Husain), who vows to fulfil the aspirations of his daughter Mariam (Aditi Subedi), who wants to learn Bharatanatyam. He faces staunch opposition from family and friends in the name of tradition. Shah stars as Hashim Seth, an orthodox Muslim who tries to dissuade Salim from helping Mariam.

Bandish Bandits (2020)

The web series deals with the clash between classical Indian and contemporary music. Shah plays Pandit Radhemohan Rathod, an expert in Indian classical music, who trains his grandson Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) while the latter grows close to a pop singer, Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry).

