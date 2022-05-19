Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who celebrates his birthday today, is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. He has proved his mettle by taking up unconventional roles and creating his niche in the film industry. He has worked and strived to create a mark and find his place in the film industry. He has consistently excelled as an actor and with every movie, he has created waves of success. With web series, he shot to fame and became a household name.

On his birthday, we bring to you a round-up of his latest and upcoming films.

Latest movies

Serious Men

The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child actor Aakshath Das in the lead roles. The adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name shows Nawazuddin playing the role of a smart slum dweller who cons the world into believing his son, who is 10 years old, is a prodigy. Heropanti 2

Headlined by Tiger Shroff, Heropanti 2 features Nawazuddin as the antagonist who tries his best to defeat Babloo Ranawat (played by Tiger). He orders his henchmen to nab Babloo and kill him.

Upcoming Films

Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin will be seen in dark humour Tiku Weds Sheru. It is a love tale, made under the banner of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Movies. Nawaz will play the main lead in the film as Shiraz Khan aka Sheru alongside Avneet Kaur who will be playing Nawaz’s love interest in the film as Tiku. Noorani Chehra

The actor has recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. The project will also star Nupur Sanon and it has been directed by Navaniat Singh. Adhbut

Adhbut was announced with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shreya Dhanwanthary as lead actors. Reportedly, the film’s shooting is completed and it also reportedly stars Diana Penty, and Rohan Mehra in pivotal roles. Bole Chudiyan

Bole Chudiyan is a story co-written by Nawazuddin. He features in the lead role alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.