Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here Are Some Short Films Of the Actor to Watch Out For

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Having struggled for the longest time in Bollywood with blink-and-miss roles, Nawazuddin has now become one of the most in-demand actors in the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in the Hindi movie industry now.


On his 46th birthday, Nawazuddin stares ahead at numerous hit movies, exciting offers and challenging roles. In his career spanning over two decades, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor also tried his hands at several short films. Here are five of his short films that display his sheer genius on screen.

Bypass (2003)

The 46-year-old acted in this short film opposite Irrfan Khan and excelled in emoting a man who loots people on the bypass without any dialogues.

Patang: The Kite (2011)

The film encompasses a family’s ups and downs as their whole city is involved in a kite festival.

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow (2017)

The science-fiction drama focuses on global warming and presents a futuristic world. It also stars Jackky Bhagnani and Prachi Desai in the lead.

Salt N Pepper

Directed by Mohinder Pratap Singh, the film deals with the different perspectives that rich and poor have on different issues. It also stars Tejaswani Kolhapure.

Mehfuz (2011)

Nawazuddin plays a corpse burner in the movie and depicts how frequent brush with death has changed his thinking process.

