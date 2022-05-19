Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns 48: Funniest Memes Featuring The Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is popular for his versatility in acting. From Manto to Manjhi and Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games, the actor has shown us his skills in the form of unexpected characters. He started his career with small roles in movies like Sarfarosh and Shool. And now we see him on the big screen, marking his name in the hearts of his fans.

The popular actor is celebrating his birthday today. He has years of success his way. The actor is a National School of Drama alumni and he made his mark in Bollywood after years of struggle.

His performances and dialogues in some of his films and web-series provided stock for meme fest on Twitter many times. On his birthday, let’s look at some of the famous dialogues of Nawazuddin that became hilarious memes.

Viewers loved Nawazuddin’s performance in Sacred Games and Sacred Games 2. We know you remember the scene where the actor says: “Iss number ko yad kar ke jala de.” Look how this dialogue turned into a funny meme.

Sacred Games was released on Netflix and went viral in no time. The moment audiences watched the complete season, the dialogue – “kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai” – took the limelight on the internet. The dialogue became iconic and fans used it in memes in the most creative ways.

Do you remember when Gaitonde aggressively refuses to have fish and asks for chicken while talking to Guruji? He says, “Murga chahiye mereko” in this specific scene and look how it turned out – a superb meme.

Another popular dialogue by Nawazuddin – “Hum struggle karte hain” was used as a meme template by fans. One of these made a humorous comment on star kids talking about the struggle.

Thackerey took over everyone’s hearts when it released worldwide in 2019. Nawazuddin did his best while playing Thackeray. Do you recall the dialogue – “Bheekh maangne se accha hai gunda banke apna haq cheenna”? It didn’t sound funny until it appeared in memes.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now become the Bollywood craze and there is no looking back. We love his characters and clearly his dialogues too.

