Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Web Series of the Actor You Cannot Afford to Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is that one actor who aces every character with minimum effort. He turns a year older today. In 1999, Nawazuddin was given supporting roles in Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh and Ram Gopal Varma’s Shool – each of the films received National Film Awards at that point. He, for some time, played small roles in the movies like Jungle, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Black Friday and Prashant Bhargava’s Patang proved his capability. How can we forget his performance in the track Emotional Atyachar in the movie Dev D and his role as a journalist in Peepli Live.

This technique actor rose to reputation across India with Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur. He is now popular for choosing unconventional films and making his mark with his stellar film choices and breakthrough performances. We bring to you a list of the web series featuring the birthday boy.

Sacred Games– Part 1 and 2

Sacred Games has a cult following. The series, the star cast, the storyline, everything has been mind-blowing in both parts of the web series. The web series won the hearts of every Indian TV show fanatic. The show created ripple waves of success and topped the charts. Featuring Nawazuddin as gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, the series just stood out and was critically acclaimed and well received by the audience.

McMafia

McMafia is crime shows the story of Alex Godman (James Norton), an educated hedge-fund manager who unwillingly gets sucked into the lawless world of his Russian mafia family. Nawazuddin features as Mumbai-based gangster Dilly Mahmood in the show that won the International Emmy for Drama Series in 2019.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.