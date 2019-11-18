Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 5 Best Pics of the Actress One Can’t Miss

Nayanthara earned her fame through some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films and created a separate fan base for herself. She turned 34 today.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 5 Best Pics of the Actress One Can’t Miss
Image: Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara is a popular actor in South India, primarily appearing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Born as Diana Mariam Kurian, the ‘Bigil’ actress has turned 34 on November 18.

She was born to a conservative Malayali Syrian Christian couple in Bangalore. In 2011, Nayanthara converted her faith to Hinduism at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai and took up the name Nayanthara.

Nayanthara earned her fame through some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films and created a separate fan base for herself. Some of her biggest hits include, Aramm, Billa, Raja Rani and Puthiya Niyamam.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently launched her cosmetic line ‘Kay’ for which Nayanthara extensively promoted and helped her friend. She even appeared on the cover of Vogue India, along with South superstars Dulquer Salmaan and Mahesh Babu.

Nayanthara is also very active on social media and keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram profile with some gorgeous posts. On her birthday, let’s take a look at five best pictures from her profile.

That infectious smile

Nayanthara has a wide smile as she happily looks at the lens. Dressed in her casual best, she is wearing a checkered shirt and her hair is loosely knotted in a messy bun.

Eyes that speak volumes

She is looking gorgeous in this beautiful floral saree. With the hashtag ‘justforyou’, Nayanthara posted the picture along with a caption, ”Specially for dinner date.”

Tripping around

In this throwback picture, Nayanthara looks as bright as the weather.

The touch of bindi

Looking powerful as a Goddess, Nayanthara knows how to carry every look with poise and grace. Dressed in a blue and yellow saree, the actress completed her look with a traditional South Indian Jewelry and tied a neat bun. Along with the picture, she wrote, ” Bless your delusional heart.

Brighter that the sun

Isn’t she looking cute as a doll in this picture from her vacation?

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Nayanthara.

