Happy Birthday, Nayanthara: A Look at Actress’ Bold Career and Life Choices

Nayanthara stands tall as a brilliant example of a self-made woman. Initially known as Diana Mariam Kurian, the actress made her mark in the industry as the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema. From playing the quintessential heroine for nearly a decade to reinventing herself in the last few years — her journey has been a good one.

Not only has the actress made wise career choices, but she has also dared to go solo in a few films. The actress has left no stone unturned in her nearly two-decade-long career. She is capable of playing both glamorous and girl-next-door characters with equal aplomb.

There is no denying that the actress has had an exceptional year. She tied the knot with south film director Vignesh Shivan on June 9. The couple broke the internet with the aww-dorable pictures of their royal wedding. Later, on October 9, the couple welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy.

But her love life was not always a fairytale. It had lots of ups and downs.

Rumours that she was dating dancer-choreographer Prabhu Deva first surfaced in tabloids and newspapers in 2009. He directed her in Villu, a Tamil film. They never accepted or denied their alleged relationship; and when asked about it at press conferences, they either avoided it or laughed it off. The rumours quickly died away, and everyone assumed it was all made-up gossip. However, Prabhu Deva admitted to falling in love with Nayanthara in September 2010. He told a media outlet that Nayanthara means a lot to him and that he would love to marry her. It was later revealed that the two had been dating for two years. This statement, of course, reached Prabhu Deva’s wife, Latha’s ears.

On the work front, the actress is currently busy working with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara will star opposite SRK in one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee, will be released in theatres in June of next year. Aside from SRK and Nayanthara, the action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

