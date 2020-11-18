Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Beau Vignesh Shivan Wishes his 'Thangamey' with Candid Photo

It is the 36th birthday of actress Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan has shared a lovely post for his ladylove, calling her 'thangamey', or gold. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared pictures of Nayanthara and wrote, "Happy birthday to you #thangamey."

The actress can be seen wearing a white top with a blue printed skirt, standing on the Santa Monica State Beach Pier. Fans wished Nayanthara in the comments section. One said, "Happy birthday cinema Queen", while another commented, "Wish you many more happy returns of the day ma'am."

Vignesh also shared another post last night informing that the teaser of Nayanthara's upcoming film Netrikann will be released on her birthday today. The teaser shows Nayanthara struggling against a killer who has killed many young women in the new film.

Wishing her, Vignesh said, “Be the same inspiring, dedicated, sincere, honest person that you are & keep flying.”

Netrikann features Nayanthara in the lead role and is produced by Vignesh. Director of this thriller film is Milind Rau.

The actress-producer duo has been in a relationship since 2015. They started dating after working in the Tamil hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vignesh often shares pictures with Nayanthara on his social media handle.

Recently, the two were seen dressed in black and embracing each other in a warm photograph, posted by Vignesh.

Three weeks ago, Vignesh had shared the first look of Nayanthara from Netrikann. The actress had received praise for the look while her producer boyfriend was also appreciated.

Nayanthara is active in the entertainment business since 2003. Her first release was a Malayalam-language film Manassinakkare. She subsequently worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Before getting together with Vignesh, she was in a relationship with Prabhudheva till 2012 and was set to get married to him. However, the two couldn’t get married after the latter’s wife filed a petition in the family court.