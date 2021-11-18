Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Top 6 Movies of the ‘Lady Superstar’

Nayanthara, the immensely popular South Indian actress, will turn a year older today on November 18. The gorgeous actress, having acted in over 75 films (Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil), is the only female Tamil actor who has earned herself the ‘lady superstar’ tag owing to her charismatic screen presence. With the movies Ayya in Tamil and Lakshimi in Telugu, she made her debut in films. The popular star is one of the highest paid actresses in the South.

On the special occasion of her birthday, here are top 6 best films of Nayanthara:

Puthiya Niyamam

One of the career-best performances of Nayanthara comes across in this thriller movie directed by A. K Sajan. Her extraordinary body language and screen presence as Vasuki elevated the film’s storyline.

Her power-packed performance fetched her Filmfare Best Actress Award.

Chandramukhi

This was Nayanthara’s one of the most popular films to have tasted gigantic financial success. Under P. Vasu’s direction, she essayed the role of a dancer in this iconic, supernatural horror film that also starred Rajnikanth and Jyothika. This was the first Tamil film to be dubbed in German.

Simha

This was yet another superhit movie of Nayanthara where she delivered a knock-out performance. The film was loved by the masses, specially the on-screen chemistry between Nayanthara and Nandamuri Balakrishna. It was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in 2010.

Sri Rama Rajyam

Directed by Bapu, this film was successful both critically and commercially. Nayanthara’s portrayal of Sita was highly appreciated by all.

She won Nandi Award for this film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The lady superstar starred in this historical action film that strengthened Nayanthara’s position as a fabulous actor. It was a biopic directed by Surender Reddy, and starred Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi as well.

Owing to its stupendous success, this Telugu movie got dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Imaikka Nodigal

Nayanthara keeps proving her versatility in all genres of movie. In this psychological thriller film, she donned the character of a CBI Officer that had grey shades with complete conviction and ease.

It had a brilliantly written script and turned out to be the actress’ yet another blockbuster movie.

