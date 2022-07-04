HAPPY BIRTHDAY NEENA GUPTA: The actress turned 64 today. Neena is known for her incredibly bold and powerful characters. She completed her graduation from the National School of Drama and successfully worked in both parallel and mainstream cinema. In her successful career of 30 years, she had played a lot of different characters. But she is one of those film stars who found success in the second innings of their career.

To mark her birthday, here is a list of Neena Gupta’s latest films and web series:

Goodbye

Starring Neena Gupta, Goodbye is an upcoming film directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. It will also feature Amitabh Bachchan as Bhaskar Prajapati and Rashmika Mandanna as Neeti Prajapati. Neena Gupta will be seen playing her mother in the film.

Uunchai

It is an upcoming Bollywood film directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film stars Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie cast also includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani playing the supporting roles. Uunchai will hit the theatres this year only.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Ajayan Venugopalan’s directorial casts Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. This film is also going to release in September 2022.

Chhatrasal

The historical web series was based on the life of Maharaja Chhatrasal, who fought against the Mughal Empire. It was directed by Anadii Chaturvedi. Neena Gupta played the role of narrator. The show premiered and aired on the OTT platform MX Player.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

This was the second time when Neena shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurana. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around the story of a same-sex couple, who faces trouble convincing their parents about their relationship. The rom-com was directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar under the banner Colour Yellow Productions and T Series.

