Happy Birthday Neeti Mohan: 5 Songs by the Singer to Add to Your Playlist

A few years ago, Indian Music Industry welcomed one of the most talented female singers, Neeti Mohan. After winning Channel V's reality show Popstars, she went on to participate in a few more reality shows. Her earliest mainstream success came with Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year (2012), which earned her many awards, including the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

In the year 2018, she was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards Best Playback Singer – Female for her contribution to the music industry. In addition to Hindi, Neeti has lent her voice to several songs in other regional languages. As she turns a year older today, let’s celebrate Neeti Mohan’s birthday by looking at some of the most popular hits she has given to the music lovers.

Ishq Wala Love: One of the most loved romantic songs, popular till date, this track was composed by the celebrated duo of Vishal-Shekhar. The lyrics were penned by Anvita Dutt. In addition to Neeti Mohan, Shekhar Ravjiani and Salim Merchant lent their voices to this beautiful love song.

Pyaar Manga Hai: Although a remake of one of the most classic tracks by the legend Kishore Kumar, Neeti lived up to her best. She, along with Armaan Malik, rendered for the remake version of the iconic track. The T-Series single featured Ali Fazal and Zareen Khan. The lyrics were revised by Manoj Muntashir on Abhijit Vaghani’s composition.

Bawara Mann: The romantic song from Jolly LLB 2 has Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Neeti’s soulful voice along with Jubin Nautiyal gave a life to this track. Chirrantan Bhatt scored the music with lyrics written by Junaid Wasi.

Jiya Re: This peppy and spirited track is truly one of the best songs crooned by Neeti. Featured on Anushka Sharma in the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the scene and the voice perfectly complemented lyrics by Gulzar. The music was given by A R Rahman.

Nainowale Ne: Undoubtedly, one of the most heart-warming songs in Hindi sung by a female. Neeti did full justice to this sweet track speaking of a girl’s rush of emotions felt on falling in love. The music was composed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Happy Birthday, Neeti Mohan!