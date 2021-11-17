Happy Birthday Neeti Mohan: Top 6 Songs by the Singer You Need to Add to Your Next Playlist

The versatile singer has given plenty of hits and her songs made their way to the list of some of the most recommended songs playlist in the country.

Her first mainstream success was marked by the song Ishqwala Love that fetched her the prestigious Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent. Recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards Best Playback Singer – Female, Neeti continues to churn out hits and mesmerize listeners with her sonorous voice.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s revisit some of Neeti’s immensely popular songs:

Jiya re: Neeti’s voice brought about an infectious energy and joy through her rendition of this cheerful track from the Yash Chopra movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Neeti did complete justice to Gulzar’s lyrics and A.R.Rahman’s music. Lipsynced by Anushka Sharma, the song was a craze when it released.

https://youtu.be/smn3mDBOUy4

Tune Maari Entriyaan: One of the raging hit songs from Gunday, this song turned out to be a nation’s favorite being played in every nook and corner of the country.

Neeti’s expressive voice and Bappi Lahiri’s music lent this foot-tapping number a vivacious appeal.

https://youtu.be/dYIbRoudm4U

Ishqwala Love: This was the romantic song that made the entire nation swoon due to its lyrical beats, and amazing voices of Neeti, Shekhar Ravjiani and Salim Merchant. From the Karan Johar movie Student of the Year, this song was written by Anvita Dutt and composed by Vishal-Shekar.

https://youtu.be/VmH8tELQ3aE

Nainowale Ne: Composed by the genius director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this song by Neeti went on to captivate the hearts of the audiences in no time. It is considered one of her most heartwarming and melodious songs that had classical touch.

https://youtu.be/xE9FBL7jUGA

Tu Hi Tu Hai: Neeti infused so much innocence and freshness to this soulful, romantic track from the movie Kick that audiences couldn’t help but be stunned by her voice.

https://youtu.be/NvBFzs6Z8fY

Bang Bang: From the movie Bang Bang, the peppy title track was sung by Neeti, beautifully. Her impeccable, energetic expressive rendition made the dance track picturised on Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan, an instant hit.

https://youtu.be/jZyAB2KFDls

