Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Actress’ Priceless Family Pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, Ridhima and Alia Bhatt

Entertaining us for the past 53 years, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has time and again proven that age is just a number. The matriarch of the Kapoor family made her acting debut in 1969, as a child artist, and since then the actress has exhibited her incredible acting prowess. Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor’s mother is also an avid social media user and prefers to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life.

As the veteran star turned a year old today, let’s take a look at some of the unmissable photos of the Kapoor family.

Clicked on 2019 New Year’s Eve, this picture is undeniably a perfect happy frame. The entire Kapoor family, including their new bride, can be seen having the moment of their life. The picture features Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Samara, Bharat, and the late Rishi Kapoor with Neetu.

Neetu Kapoor dropped this adorable family picture last year on Ranbir’s 39th birthday. In the picture, Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Bharat, and Neetu Kapoor can be seen making goofy faces, while holding interesting placards in their hands.

This adorable picture appears to be taken during one of the ceremonies of Ranbir’s dreamy wedding. It shows Ranbir and Riddhima posing elegantly with their mother while flaunting their million-dollar smiles at the camera.

Taken on Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day, this glimpse includes both sides of the family. Decked in their stylish best, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting next to her daughter. The photo also includes Alia’s parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, clad in their traditional outfits. Dropping this beautiful family portrait, Neetu Kapoor rightly wrote, “My family,” and ended with a nazar and a red heart emoticon.

Exhibiting the preparations of the groom’s side, this happy picture belongs to Ranbir and Alia’s ‘mehndi’ ceremony. Capturing the best euphoric moment of them dancing, the picture features Neetu Kapoor with her son, daughter, and son-in-law.

In the background, the photograph luckily captured a glimpse of Ranbir’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The series of pictures also include, Ranbir and Alia laughing their hearts out.

