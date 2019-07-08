Happy Birthday Neetu Singh: Five Most Adorable Moments of the Actress With Friends & Family

Actress Neetu Singh is celebrating her 61st birthday in New York with hubby Rishi Kapoor. Known for her roles in movies like Yaarana and Kabhi Kabhie, the actress is appreciated for her splendid performance worldwide. Apart from being a renowned actress, Neetu Singh also owns an adorable Instagram handle. Her account is filled with family pictures and updates from her personal life.

So as the actress turns a year older, here's a look at her five most adorable Instagram pictures:

When Arjun Kapoor visited Rishi Kapoor:

In this picture, one can see Neetu Singh smiling as she stares straight into camera. Besides her, Rishi Kapoor seems to be sitting in a sofa holding hands of both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Family time:

This picture perfect photograph inspires us to spend more time with our family. Dressed in a Black outfit, Neetu Singh seems to be enjoying spending some quality family time.

Family Goals:

Neetu Singh looks adorable as she pose with hubby Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the photograph as “That amazing feeling in your lows when there is Positivity Happiness Love and that Wink !!!!”

The one with Deepika Padukone:

In these series of pictures, one can see Deepika Padukone along with Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor. The trio looks happy as they click a couple of selfies.

When Neetu showed us the reality of marriage:

This picture totally depicts what happens after a particular time in a marriage. This picture was captioned as "Lunch date this is what happens after 38 years of marriage husband on the phone and I’m clicking selfies."