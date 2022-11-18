Happy Birthday Neha Bhasin: Watch Her Instagram Reels With Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Umar Riaz

Neha Bhasin is a singer and songwriter who gained wide recognition in 2007 for her song Kuch Khaas Hai from Madhur Bhandarkar’s hit movie, Fashion. She has also crooned many other chartbusters like Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan movie and Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Apart from Bollywood, she is also famous for her work in Telugu cinema, Tamil film industry, Punjabi folk music and Independent Indian Pop music. The actress has earned many accolades in the industry and is the recipient of many awards like Filmfare and Stardust.

Neha Bhasin has been grabbing the headlines for dishing out major fashion goals on social media and setting friendship goals with her ex-Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few fun videos of Neha Bhasin with Umar Riaz that will make your day -

In this fun dance reel, the two ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Neha and Umar can be seen dancing to the fast beats of the Patakha Guddi song on a terrace. She captioned the video, “Happiness is friends, music, dancing”.

Neha, Umar and another ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia danced to a piece of peppy music with fun steps and end the song on a high note. The caption for the video read, “We meet and we bloody dance At the end, we are excited coz we did this at the 14th take, that’s how good we are.”

In this reel, the actress recreated the hit song from Pushpa: The Rise, Oo Antava with Rashmi Desai, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. The friends danced to the upbeat tempo of the song.

This snippet features Umar Riaz grooving to his song Mera Suffer, to which all four friends join in and shake a leg while keeping up with perfect lip synchronization. The video features, Neha, Umar, Rashmi and Rajiv.

This glamorous reel is all about friendship and having fun with buddies. The video has Neha, Rashmi, Umar and Rajiv all decked up and dancing to the music while enjoying the moment amongst themselves.

