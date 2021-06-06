Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Her Best Party Hits That Will Make You Groove

The singer with her mesmerizing, distinctive voice has created a huge fan base. The landmark song in Neha Kakkar’s career that brought her into prominence was the Second Hand Jawani track from Cocktail (2012).

Neha’s stardom has led to her appearances in a number of music videos, and collaborations with many popular artists, till date.

The talented singer began her singing journey since she was 4 and after several rejections, struggles over the years, Neha emerged as a singing sensation who delivered hit songs like Badri ki Dulhania, Mile Ho Tum Hum, Dilbar, Coca Cola, Aankh Marey, Sunny Sunny, Aao Raja, Hook up, and many more. Her energy, vivacity, voice texture have set her apart and make her a favorite of music directors.

The superstar singer has enjoyed stupendous success through her versatility. She is the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award.

On her birthday, a quick look at the playlist of her top 5 songs:

London Thumakda: Neha’s rendition of this popular track in the National Award winning film Queen, picturised on a mehndi sequence of Kangana Ranaut, still continues to be a regular wedding/mehendi playlist favorite.

Kala Chashma: From the movie Baar Baar Dekho, this song sung by Neha in full swag became an instant hit. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra could be seen dancing to the upbeat track in their movie sequence.

Kar Gayi Chull: One of the peppiest, rhythmic, immensely popular track to make the nation groove to its beat, is this song from ‘Kapoor and Sons’. A go-to song in almost every party, the song was loved by all. Neha’s unique rendition added a zing to it.

O Saki Saki: Neha lent her charming voice to this high-on-energy song from Batla House. Since then it has been almost a party anthem song. This song is a remake of the popular song by the same name from the film Musafir.

Cheez Badi: Yet another massively popular party hit, this song is catchy, fun. Neha crooned to this amazing track along with Udit Narayan. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, this song was a revamped version of the earlier blockbuster, original song from the film Mohra (1994).

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar is currently the judge of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

