Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Songs You Need to Add to Your Party Playlist

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is known for her trendy songs. On her birthday, here's a playlist of her best songs.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Songs You Need to Add to Your Party Playlist
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)
Bollywood's versatile vocalist Neha Kakkar turns a year older today. The singer started her music career as a participant in Indian Idol 2. Later, she became a judge on the same show.

Here's a playlist of her best songs:

Kar Gayi Chull: Sung by Neha Kakkar, Badshah, Fazilpuria and Sukriti Kakar it is a perfect party song that one can dance to. This song featured Alia Batt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan.

Manali Trance: Featuring Lisa Haydon, this song was from the movie ‘The Shaukeens’. Along with Neha’s charismatic voice, the song also featured artists like Yo Yo Honey Singh and Lil Golu.

Sunny Sunny: Released in 2013, Sunny Sunny was the ultimate party song during that time. This song was sung by Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

London Thumukda: Featuring Kangana Raunaut, this song was literally every wedding’s Jam. Sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkar and Neha kakkar, the song was written by Anvita Dutt Guptan.

Aao Raja: Sung by Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh, It is from the movie ‘Gabbar is Back’. The music was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh as well.

Cheez Badi: Released in 2017, it is from the movie Machine. The song featured artist like Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan as singers.

Kaala Chashma: Nominated for Zee Cine Awards as the song of the year, Kaala Chashma is from the movie ‘ Baar Baar Dekho’ which featured Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

Coca Cola: One of the recent hits of Neha is Coca Cola from movie ‘Luka Chuppi’. This song also featured Tony Kakkar and Young Desi.

