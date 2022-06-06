Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Top Songs of the Singer You Must Include in Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NEHA KAKKAR: Neha Kakkar has made her name in the industry after seeing a lot of rejections and struggles in her life. Neha, who used to sing in religious community programmes with her sister, Sonu Kakkar, tried her hands at various reality shows. She was a contestant in the second season of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol which was telecast in 2005. However, she wasn’t able to create a mark for herself.

Neha rose to fame with her popular dance number, Second Hand Jawaani in the film Cocktail. After that, she never looked back. Neha is one of the renowned singers of the industry and has given various peppy numbers to us. Be it romance or dance, Neha has been a queen of all genres. So, on her birthday today, let’s take a look at some of her best songs which should be on our playlist.

Kar Gayi Chull

The dance track from the film, Kapoor and Sons is a perfect party song. As soon as you play this, your feet will automatically start tapping. The track, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, is sung by Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar and Neha Kakkar.

Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast

The remix version of the popular song of Tu cheez badi hai mast mast is one of the most popular songs by Neha. Originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan, this is peppy, sexy and can take you back to the 90s nostalgia.

Sunny Sunny

The pool song from the film Yaariyan gave Neha fame for her amazing voice. The groovy party song is still a hit among Gen Z listeners.

Mile Ho Tum

The romantic track shows the versatility of Neha Kakkar. The song reflects the intense side of Neha and is a perfect composition to dedicate to a loved one.

Aao Raja

Known for her peppy and melodious voice, Neha surprised everyone with the sensual side of her voice with Aao Raja. The item number is from Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar is Back.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.