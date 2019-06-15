Happy Birthday Neil Patrick Harris: Five Awesome Dating Tips from the How I Met Your Mother Star
For a man who experienced it all - marriage, divorce, relationships - we have tried to compile a list of dating advice from Barney Stinson in case he couldn't be clear enough on the show.
Image of Neil Patrick Harris, courtesy of Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating his birthday today, hopefully with some magic, music and movies. The 46-year-old actor, who was nominated for the Emmys, a cumulative of four times, for How I Met Your Mother, has come a long way since 2005, which is when the legend (wait-for-it-dary) character of Barney Stinson came to spotlight and made a permanent place in our hearts. HIMYM falls somewhere in the middle of the contemporary list of sitcoms that have the warmth of friendship and chemistry between people at the core. It found its place in real life and Stinson was a comic sidekick, who inevitably steals the show.
Stinson's hit streak and in turn the show's popularity could only be achieved through true acting potential and a little bit of crazy awesomeness that TV medium is famous for. NPH became the mascot for the show while his popularity as Stinson also grew in leaps and bounds. Whether someone finds this funny or not is one thing, but Stinson was too uncharacteristic a commentary on the relationship dynamic of our times -- man and self, man and woman and other sexes -- to be ignored. The fact that he was self aware and funny about it made a charm factory out of NPH and he became the unfunny nonsense that people find completely satisfying.
For a man who experienced it all - marriage, divorce, relationships - we have tried to compile a list of dating advice from NPH's Stinson in case he couldn't be clear enough on the show.
Take Abrupt Turns
Barney met different women throughout the show and ended up having different equations with them each time. In the long run, even though he was unsure of what he wanted, and coming to terms with that is the mainstay of the show, one thing that he teaches us through his ways is that adjustment and adaptation are two important rules of dating. We are not talking about marriage here.
Take Good Photos
Look as awesome as possible and take photos like you mean it. Twist the rules of reality in your favour. When dating online, appearance through photos is a must. The fact that Barney cannot take a bad photograph increases his chances to meet people online and impress them than the ones who don't always strike a pose for a photo. Be a funny, good-looking charmer and look like one in your phone images, too.
Accept the Challenge
This one might mean different for people, but accept any and every challenge and change for the better. Your response to something impossible should be hearty and earnest, and try to inculcate qualities that make you a standout character. Make dedicated changes and be in better shape and tone.
Sophistication and Suits
The art of alluring the opposite gender lies also in looking fine. And wearing suits is one way of doing that. A little effort in dressing up goes a long way. Be extremely attractive and dress comfortably. Believe you are a really nice, good guy/girl at the core and honour that. Have regard and empathy for others.
Don't Be Obsessed
Obsession with someone may land you in trouble. We have arrived at this conclusion through NPH's film Gone Girl, in which he is murdered by a crazy woman, played by Rosamund Pike. NPH's character harbours uncontrollable emotions for a woman he cannot have and that leads to his downfall. So, never invest more than you expect in return.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Yuvraj Singh Expects Either India or England to Lift World Cup
- Malaika Arora Strikes a Never-seen-before Pilates Pose, Fans Ask How it is Done
- All Your Favourite Marvel Superhero Quotes Are on This Fan-made Website
- #BlueForSudan: Why Are People Changing Their Profile Pictures to this Shade of Indigo?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England Must Use Ben Stokes More With Both Bat & Ball: Sobers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s