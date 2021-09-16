CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IPL2021#Bollywood
Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: From International Pop Star to India's 'National Jiju'
3-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: From International Pop Star to India's 'National Jiju'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

On Nick Jonas' 29th birthday, we take a look at how he became the beloved 'jiju' (brother-in-law) of the nation.

It is a part of an Indian’s flair to add that pinch of desi salt to whatever we can get our hands on so that the ultimate flavour suits our national consciousness. That is why pop star Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers’ fame is more than a singer to us now - he is our National Jiju (brother-in-law), courtesy of his wedding to our ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra. Their meeting at the Met Gala and subsequent marriage in 2018 was not just a joyous moment for global celebrities, for fans here were equally amped up to welcome the international celebrity in our land (insert Jaya Bachchan’s photo of holding pooja ki thali).

Netizens too had a field day and Twitter was afloat with all sorts of memes and jokes that one can think around matrimony like this. Netizens were worried whether Nick being from a foreign land would be privy to our customs and traditions and how a big fat wedding would be a huge surprise to him. Some were even excited at the prospect of the Jonas Brothers performing at their ‘sangeet’. And Priyanka being the first Indian to be related to a popular Game of Thrones star (Sophie Turner) only added to the excitement.

RELATED NEWS

The tag has remained with Nick since then. The Burnin’ Up singer too acknowledged his national jiju moniker and once said in an interview, “I think Priyanka is the sister of the country in a way, and I’m happy to be sister’s husband." Another stamp of approval came from the actress herself, who gave her validation to the Instagram page ‘nationaljijuu’ by following it.

Even Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra keeps reminding Nick of his status as the country’s jiju with her quirky comments on Instagram.

So that was Nick Jonas’ journey from being a pop sensation to the endearing brother-in-law of the entire nation. And on his 29th birthday, on September 16, we wish our Jiju all the happiness in the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 16, 2021, 07:20 IST