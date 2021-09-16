Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: From International Pop Star to India's 'National Jiju'

It is a part of an Indian’s flair to add that pinch of desi salt to whatever we can get our hands on so that the ultimate flavour suits our national consciousness. That is why pop star Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers’ fame is more than a singer to us now - he is our National Jiju (brother-in-law), courtesy of his wedding to our ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra. Their meeting at the Met Gala and subsequent marriage in 2018 was not just a joyous moment for global celebrities, for fans here were equally amped up to welcome the international celebrity in our land (insert Jaya Bachchan’s photo of holding pooja ki thali).

Netizens too had a field day and Twitter was afloat with all sorts of memes and jokes that one can think around matrimony like this. Netizens were worried whether Nick being from a foreign land would be privy to our customs and traditions and how a big fat wedding would be a huge surprise to him. Some were even excited at the prospect of the Jonas Brothers performing at their ‘sangeet’. And Priyanka being the first Indian to be related to a popular Game of Thrones star (Sophie Turner) only added to the excitement.

Ever thought u'd see the Lady of Winterfell, clad in a Lehenga, partying out at someone's wedding? Perhaps It's the first wedding where she's seen happy & smiling! 😜**that wolf tattoo is lit AF! 🔥#WinterisHere #HouseStark 🐺 #SophieTurner #PriyankaKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/zkgJEHbE65— Jack Istiac (@IstiacJack) December 1, 2018

This auntie in the back was my EXACT reaction when I found out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were engaged pic.twitter.com/R23o1r9tkQ— Karen 🙂 (@kay_cherr) December 1, 2018

Do you guys think Priyanka Chopra prepared Nick Jonas for a Bollywood wedding or is he going to be really confused when his shoes get stolen or when 100 people apply haldi (turmeric) all over him???— Riya Patel (@riyapatel_23) July 27, 2018

This is you what sangeet look like !! When videshis shake their legs on Indian music n in traditional dress !! PC 💟💟💟💟💟💟#NickyankaKiShaadi#PriyankaKiShaadihttps://t.co/nNHkpHc9HE— ｐåｙｅøｌ⁶¹ (@chasmish_girl) December 2, 2018

when @nickjonas realises that his whole family is going to have to do a flashmob on tenu le ke main javanga and mujhse shaadi karogi pic.twitter.com/JL59VyYhU1— Nirali Shah (@nirali_ss) July 27, 2018

while i have zero mental capacity to process priyanka chopra and nick jonas getting engaged, imagining the jonas brothers putting on a sangeet performance is going to be the highlight of my day— tash patel. (@tashudee) July 27, 2018

Nick Jonas preparing to get married to Priyanka Chopra pic.twitter.com/gaHL2XdoJm— Bade Chote (@badechote) July 27, 2018

The tag has remained with Nick since then. The Burnin’ Up singer too acknowledged his national jiju moniker and once said in an interview, “I think Priyanka is the sister of the country in a way, and I’m happy to be sister’s husband." Another stamp of approval came from the actress herself, who gave her validation to the Instagram page ‘nationaljijuu’ by following it.

Even Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra keeps reminding Nick of his status as the country’s jiju with her quirky comments on Instagram.

So that was Nick Jonas’ journey from being a pop sensation to the endearing brother-in-law of the entire nation. And on his 29th birthday, on September 16, we wish our Jiju all the happiness in the world.

