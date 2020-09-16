Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Singer's 5 Best Moments Captured with Priyanka Chopra in India

Nick Jonas turns 28 today and we have our eyes fixed on his Instagram page, eagerly expecting some beautiful birthday pictures. The famous American singer, songwriter and actor became more popular among Indians after he married our very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra.

As we celebrate Nick's birthday today, let us take a stroll down the memory lane, and recall some of the amazing pictures of him during his time in India.

1. This was the day Nick and Priyanka got engaged, confirming the rumours that had started just a few weeks ago. Both of them posted this picture, clicked in Mumbai, simultaneously on their Instagram pages, announcing that they are officially a couple.

2. This happy picture is from the couple’s Mehndi ceremony. It was a pleasant affair in Jodhpur as they kicked off the celebrations, and clicked several colourful and candid pictures like this. Following the ritual, the bride and groom's side played a cricket match.

3. This is probably the most romantic picture captured of the two, from the day they got married. The Christian ceremony took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. "Happiest day of our lives," the couple had called it.

4. Nick also shared a candid moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended their reception in Delhi. They are seen sharing a laugh in this photo here.

5. Nick turns shudh desi in this picture, where the couple can be seen celebrating Holi. In fact, this was a pre-Holi bash, in which he got to meet several Bollywood celebs including the beautiful Katrina Kaif.

While Priyanka and Nick quarantine in the US, we'll be waiting for the time they are back in India, creating more sweet memories like these. Happy Birthday Nick Jonas!