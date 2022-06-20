Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: 10 Stunning and Rare Photos of the Hollywood Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NICOLE KIDMAN: The Academy Award winner, Nicole Kidman doesn’t age a bit as she turns 55. Nicole is an actress, producer, entrepreneur and humanitarian. She rose to fame with Philip Noyce’s Dead Calm in 1989. The Aquaman actress has been nominated five times for the Academy Awards and won her first Academy in 2003 for Best Actress for the film The Hours. The actress is quite active on social media. On her birthday, let’s take a look at her 10 best Instagram posts.

Fitness first

The Roar actor took her fitness routine in nature. In the photo, Nicole can be seen running on nature’s trail.

Award night

Nicole is not just looking stunning but elegant as she glammed up for her Golden Globes look. She looks mesmerizing in Louis Vuitton.

Balcony love

The Undoing actress looked gorgeous while she enjoyed the New York City view.

Furry Friends

Nicole Kidman has never shied away to show her affection towards animals be it her lama or her pets. She has always taken to the photo-sharing app to post adorable photos of her furry friends.

Lazy Wednesday

The actress is wooing us with this one. She looks alluring in the photo as she posed in a white robe with red lipstick.

Love is in the air

Nicole has always shared lovely moments with her husband Keith Urban. In the photo, the duo looked lovely on a breezy beach.

Work Mode On

Nicole Kidman has always shared the behind the scenes of her upcoming movies and series. Nicole looks eternal while she is waiting and rehearsing her lines for the shot.

Farm Girl

Nicole is an American-born Australian actress who has always enjoyed nature and has often shared photos of herself being around nature.

Gorgeous Throwback

Nicole looks striking in this throwback picture as she shares a pic of herself in a backless gown.

Fierce in black

Nicole looks phenomenal in the black dress, posing for the camera for the shoot of Vanity Fair.

