Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: Her 6 Best Movie Roles

Nicole Kidman, the gorgeous Hollywood actress, turns 55 this year. This American-born Australian beauty has featured in over 100 movies over a career spanning 4 decades. Her power packed performances have always charmed and enthralled audiences and critics alike.

Let’s revisit some of the ravishing actress’ best performances on the special occasion of her birthday:

Moulin Rouge

Nicole’s magnetic performance as Satine, a star courtesan at a nightclub, was simply breath-taking. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, this fantastic musical spectacle earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

The Hours

The star performer that Nicole is, she captivated the audience with her extraordinary portrayal of the author, Virginia Woolf. The role fetched her an Oscar. Watching her was an immersive experience in this movie that also starred Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore.

Eyes Wide Shut

She was cast along with her then spouse, Tom Cruise in this mystery psychological drama film. Nicole’s portrayal of a housewife, Alice is considered as one of her finest performances till date. There was a certain intensity in her acting that moved viewers. Her 4-minute monologue was outstanding. This was the last film directed by Stanley Kubrick.

To Die For

Nicole’s portrayal of Suzanne Stone, a narcissistic and fame-driven reporter in this black comedy-drama crime film directed by Gus Van Sant, went on to become one of her iconic roles. She won a Golden Globe Award for her acting.

Fur

An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus, this intriguing, psychological, romantic film became a compelling watch owing to Nicole’s stellar performance. As a matter of fact, the star hit all the right notes through her whispery lines. She was spectacular as a well-known photographer in the film.

Margot at the Wedding

Nicole continued to prove her versatility as an actor in all kinds of genres. In this Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama, Nicole infuses a rare charm and brings to life the titular character, Margot.

