Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: Top 5 Movies of the Actress You Just Can't Afford to Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NICOLE KIDMAN: Age is just a number and the same has been proven by many actresses including Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman. Not just for her looks and sartorial choices, Nicole is also known for her brilliant acting and blockbuster films. Nicole Kidman made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the film Bush Christmas and there was no looking back for the actress.

Her stellar performances have often left the audience and critics impressed and on her 55th birthday, we are looking at 5 best performances by the actress. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Dogville (2003)

Dogville was one of the best performances of Nicole Kidman. It was a Danish film and the actress collaborated with international directors. In the movie, Nicole plays the role of a woman, who in an attempt to hide from mobsters, seeks refuge in a Colorado mountain town. The film was highly appreciated and loved by the viewers. Lion (2016)

Lion is based on the novel A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierly. Apart from Nicole Kidman, the film also stars Dev Patel and Rooney Mara. The film even managed to get a few Oscars nominations. Lion revolves around the main character Saroo, a five-year-old child who gets taken away from his home in India. Nicole plays the role of Saroo’s adoptive mother. Moulin Rouge

One of the finest performances of Nicole Kidman is of a cabaret dancer in the film Moulin Rouge. The film also stars Ewan McGregor as the male lead. The film is about an English writer, who falls in love with a cabaret performer. The Hour (2002)

In the film The Hour, which released in 2002, Nicole Kidman was seen in the role of an author, Virginia Woolf, who attempts to overcome depression while writing a book. The actress won Academy Award for best actress for the film. The Others (2001)

In the horror film, Nicole Kidman essays the role of Grace, who, along with her kids, shifts to a new house in Jersey. After horrifying events, Grace starts to believe that her house is haunted. Nicole as Grace left everyone impressed and the actress received a lot of praise.

