Happy Birthday Nidhhi Agerwal: Little-Known Facts About Her

Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal rang in her 29th birthday on August 17, 2022. Over the years, she has won the hearts of many across the country with her acting chops, as well as her distinct style and sartorial choices. So, on the occasion of Nidhhi’s 29th birthday, here’s taking a look at her personal life and film career:

Nidhhi Agerwal’s personal life

The actress was born in Hyderabad and was raised in Bangalore. She belongs to a Hindi-speaking Marwari family and is also well versed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. Nidhhi has completed her schooling at Debipur Milan Vidyapith and her graduation in Business Management from Christ University, Bangalore. Apart from this, she is also trained in ballet, kathak, and belly dance.

Nidhhi Agerwal’s career

On the work front, Nidhhi started her acting journey in the year 2017 with the action dance film Munna Michael. The movie was directed by Sabbir Khan and was produced by Viki Rajani and Eros International. The film featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Later, Agerwal made her Telugu debut in 2018 alongside Naga Chaitanya in the film titled Sabyasachi. She then starred in two films in the year 2019, namely Mr Majnu and iSmart Shankar. While Mr Majnu, with Akhil Akkineni, tanked at the box office, iSmart Shankar opposite Ram Pothineni was a commercial success, which went on to run for more than 100 days on the big screen. In 2019, Nidhhi was also seen in two music videos, Unglich Ring Daal De by Jyotica Tangri and AAHO! Mittran Di Yes Hai with Badshah.

In 2021, the actress made her Tamil debut opposite Silambarasan in Eeswaran. Her next Tamil movie, Bhoomi, with Jayam Ravi, was released in the same year.

In 2022, Nidhhi Agerwal appeared with debutant actor Ashok Galla in Hero. The film has received mixed reviews from critics. She was recently seen in the Telugu period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie revolved around the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu and featured Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri.

Up next, the actress has Kalaga Thalaivan, a Tamil action movie, in her kitty. The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and it stars Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role.

