Happy Birthday Nikhil Siddharth: Movies of the Telugu Actor That Every True Fan Needs To Watch

Happy birthday, Nikhil Siddharth. The actor turns 37 today. He has managed to create a niche for himself with his hard work and craft in the Telugu film industry. Nikhil started as assistant director for the film, Hyderabad Nawaabs. Later, Nikhil made his acting debut with Happy days in 2007. Let’s look back at his amazing contribution to the Telugu industry to date and list some of his best.

Happy Days (2007)

Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days starring Nikhil narrates the story of a group of eight youngsters from an engineering college, who form an unbreakable friendship even after going through various struggles during their college days. The movie was a massive hit due to the remarkable storytelling by Sekhar Kammula. The movie also features Varun Sandesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rahul in pivotal roles. Swamy Ra Ra (2013)

The plot of Swamy Ra Ra circles around three friends who are petty thieves and get hold of a stolen gold idol. The crime comedy was appreciated by critics as well as by the audience, who showered their love on Nikhil and his entire team. Apart from Nikhil, Swati Reddy, Sathya, Ravi Babu, Pooja Ramachandran, Jeeva, Ravi Varma, and Praveen were part of the movie. Karthikeya (2014)

Karthikeya revolves around a medical student who visits a village for a medical camp where he solves a hidden mystery. Karthikeya is known as one of Nikhil’s best works. The movie is helmed by Handoo Mondeti. Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada (2016)

The supernatural-romantic thriller revolves around the story of a youngster who falls in love with a woman who reminds him of his former girlfriend. The film received immense love from the audience and was also remade in Tamil as Aayiram Jenmangal. The film is helmed by Vi Anand. Hebah Patel, Nandita Shwetha, Avika Gor, and Vennela Kishore can also be seen alongside Nikhil. Arjun Suravaram (2019)

The story narrates the tale of an investigative journalist who discovers a crime syndicate behind the scam and decides to investigate it himself. The film is penned and directed by T Santhosh and starred Lavanya Tripathi, Satya Akkala, Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Krishna Murali Pasoni, and Pragathi.

