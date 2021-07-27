Happy Birthday Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Top 5 Movies of the GOT Star

Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau turns 51 today. He achieved considerable success in his home country in the early ‘90s and has worked with directors like Ridley Scott and Michael Apted. He is, of course, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at five film roles of his, including a forthcoming project.

Nattevagten (1994)

Also known as Nightwatch, this film helped Coster-Waldau become a household name in Denmark. Directed by Danish filmmaker Ole Bornedal, Nattevagten stars Coster-Waldau as Martin Bork, a law student who takes the job of night watchman at a forensic medicine institute, where bodies of a serial killer’s victims are kept. As the corpses pile up, Martin himself becomes a suspect.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Coster-Waldau starred in Ridley Scott’s war drama based on the 1993 military raid in Mogadishu, Somalia, portraying master sergeant Gary Gordon, a member of the Delta force, tasked with capturing two aides of Somalian warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid. Gordon gave his life to protect four critically injured teammates of a downed Black Hawk helicopter amidst heavy gunfire from Somalian hostiles. The film won two Oscars.

Headhunters (2011)

Director Morten Tyldum’s action-thriller is about a corporate recruiter and art thief, Roger Brown (Aksel Hennie), who plans to steal a lost Rubens painting from a potential recruit named Clas Greve (Coster-Waldau), a former special forces member. The film was a success and received a BAFTA nomination.

Shot Caller (2017)

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Shot Caller is about a stockbroker named Jacob Harlon (Coster-Waldau), incarcerated after accidentally killing a friend in a car crash. The film deals with his transformation from a family man into a gangster. The actor received praise from critics for his performance.

Against the Ice (2021)

Coster-Waldau portrays Danish polar explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen in this upcoming historical survival drama, directed by Peter Flinth. The film, co-written by the actor, centres on the hazardous 1909 Greenland expedition by Mikkelsen and his engineer Iver Iversen (Joe Cole) to prove that Greenland is a single continent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here