Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: 5 Chartbuster Dance Numbers Of This Beauty

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NORA FATEHI: Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi’s success journey is quite inspirational. She has amassed a sizable fandom owing to her trendy dance numbers in Bollywood. Last year in December, Nora added another feather to her cap when she performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. She sang the Hindi verse of the song, Light The Sky, and was joined by Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal. Nora was a part of dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as well as Bigg Boss 9. She got her breakthrough after re-creating Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar song. It received more than 20 million views on YouTube within a day of its release. Her suave dancing skills, smooth hip sways and her choreography impressed us like never before. Ever since, the actress didn’t look back and gave us one too many hit music videos. The highlight, among all, has always been her jaw-dropping dance.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a list of her blockbuster dance numbers:

Garmi

Staying true to its lyrics, Garmi was indeed one of the hottest songs of 2020, thanks to Nora Fatehi’s top-notch dancing skills set. This foot-tapping soundtrack is from the movie Street Dancer 3D and was sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah. The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva.

O Saki Saki - Batla House

Trust Nora Fatehi to make your jaws hit the floor with her moves. She was definitely the oomph factor of the song, O Saki Saki song from the movie Batla House. The upbeat tempo and rhythmic beats will compel you to groove to its tunes. O Saki Saki was crooned by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar and B Praak.

Naah

Nora Fatehi and actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu’s peppy track Naah, released in 2017, became an instant hit. Nora not only elevated the complexity of her dance moves, but also won our hearts with her expressions. Naah is penned by Jaani and the music is by B Praak.

Dilbar - Satyameva Jayate

Dilbar became the popular anthem of the youth in 2018, as the recreated version of the song retained the iconic musical piece of Sushmita Sen’s dance number. Nora’s Dilbar song from Satyameva Jayate showcased her craft and earned her accolades from the audience. It was sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka.

Jehda Nasha - An Action Hero

Jehda Nasha became a rage. All thanks to its unique lyrics and music. From the film, An Action Hero, the song features Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurrana.

