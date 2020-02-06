Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: How the Morroccan Beauty Became Hit as Actress-dancer in Bollywood
From providing sizzle in films to getting small characters right, Nora Fatehi seems to be doing right with each small step.
credits - IANS
Discussing art and culture, we tend to often sideline the value diaspora and immigrants create, people who moved outside their countries in search for a better life, who are additions to diversity and in whose presence we are afforded with flavour that is not inherent in our society. There are numerous examples of people who work and earn name and fame outside their native countries, Hollywood and Bollywood being prime examples of free and fair coexistence.
Speaking of people who have engaged and delighted audiences outside their native or birth place, Nora Fatehi is celebrating her birthday today. The actress who has worked in Bollywood films like Batla House, Stree, Marjaavaan, Street Dancer 3D and many others, wished herself on social media to ring in her celebrations on the special occasion.
Nora has been accepted with open arms in India, with audiences adoring her charming ways. Starting out with dancing in song sequences in regional films, Nora has climbed her way up in the league with each appearance and each performance. While Nora kept making space in audiences hearts, courtesy her tremendously successful dance numbers, her value in the eyes of filmmakers also climbed. In her latest feature, Street Dancer 3D, her role as an actor-dancer is the most natural and effortless. From providing sizzle in films to getting small characters right, Nora seems to be doing right with each small step.
From a distance, it seems Nora has accepted her outsider status and has worked her way in from a rather disadvantageous position. In effect, she has taken it upon herself to not accord lineage, race and religion value over talent. Her Instagram timeline is full of videos of artists from across the globe as she becomes an admirer of skills like she ought to ideally be.
Getting success to the extent she has in Bollywood, the actress-dancer has always been vocal and critical of her own short comings. Many a times, in a funny way, she has pointed out that her role in films, as per majority of audiences, has just been limited to doing song sequences and not beyond that. Check out a video below.
Chasing my crazy dreams if someone told me 5 years back that my insta Fam would grow to 10 million, i would be the first Moroccan in bollywood.. i would work with such amazing people and be a part of such iconic moments in the history of bollywood cinema, breaking records, i would release two of my own independent tracks to solidify myself in the music scene in the Arab world, while growing as an actor entertainer in India, i would have probably laughed & said OKAY buddy not possible♀️ but wow dreams really come true .. baby steps but dont forget slow & steady wins the race.. we just getting started! Watching this video of all my accomplishments till date gives me goosebumps & makes me so proud of my self! I feel so blessed to have the acceptance and appreciation by all of you! Ive come from such humble beginnings its insane!! My hunger grows everyday and ive got soo much more to do! I Love you guys so much! Thank you ❤️❤️ #represent Thank you to my team also and anyone whos been a part of this journey! Video by @stevenroythomas
As Nora turns 28, we take time out to celebrate artists who have helped Bollywood industry to be as great as it is. We wish her best for the day. Happy birthday Nora.
