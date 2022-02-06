Nora Fatehi, who hails from Canada, has amassed a sizable fandom with her dance talents. She has carved a name for herself in Bollywood as a top-tier dancer. Nora has appeared in a number of Hindi and South Indian films. Nora stole hearts with her exquisite dance talents, from her faultless steps to her unmistakable charm. She is the Dilbar girl of Bollywood. On the occasion of her birthday, we have put together a list of some of the most acclaimed dance numbers of the dancing diva. So let’s dig into it.

Dilbar Dilbar

Can you picture a party without Nora’s dancing number from the film Satyameva Jayate? It is not going to happen! Dilbar Dilbar is the most-watched Nora track on YouTube (nearly 981 million views as of now). Neha Kakkar and Dhwani Bhanushali have crooned it. Nora’s belly dancing and expressive movements elevated the music to new heights.

Kamariya

This track is from the 2018 blockbuster horror-comedy film Stree. Nora was spotted wearing a lehenga-choli ensemble with a denim jacket and white trainers in a desi avatar. Not only was the film a smash, but the Kamariya song was also one of the year’s top hits. Her steps in the song were just amazing.

Naah

Hardy Sandhu’s Naah song is yet another smash hit dance number by Nora Fatehi that has caught her fans’ attention. For the very first time, Nora Faheti collaborated with Hardy Sandhu for this music video. The song is in Punjabi and Nora’s performance in it is nothing short of amazing.

Kusu Kusu

Satyameva Jayate 2’s Kusu Kusu has funky music. In the music video, Nora dazzled the audience with her remarkable expressions, attractiveness, and beautiful dancing abilities. Tanishk Bagchi created and wrote the song, which was sung by Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi.

Saki Saki

Nora Fatehi appeared in a reimagined version of the old track with the same lyrics, adding heat to the classic item number ‘O Saki Saki’ with her hot dance movements. This chart-topping song featuring Nora has received 458 million YouTube views, as of now.

In the song, the actress enthralled the audience with her incredible belly dance.

