English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Pankaj Kapur: Here are 5 Most Iconic Performances by Veteran Actor
Pankaj Kapur has appeared in several television serials and films and he is noted for his acting prowess that vacillates elegantly between the serious and comic.
A file photo of actor Pankaj Kapur.
Loading...
A household name when it comes to acting, veteran performer Pankaj Kapur was born on May 29, 1954. The actor who has appeared in several television serials and films is noted for his acting prowess that vacillates elegantly between the serious and comic.
Father of actor Shahid Kapoor, with his first wife Neelima Azeem, the 65-year-old, who had graduated from the National School of Drama in Delhi entered the world of cinema with a small role in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi and has gone on to essay numerous memorable characters in his illustrious cinematic journey.
On his birthday, we take a look at 5 iconic performances -- from the comic to the funny, serious and bizarre that cemented his position as one of the most bankable performers in Indian cinema, both on the big screen and on television.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983)
Kundan Shah's ensemble cast comedy portrays Pankaj Kapur as a sleazy builder Tarneja who was involved with corrupt Municipal Commissioner D'Mello, played by Satish Shah, in a deal. Kapoor's deadpan expression coupled with his subtle enacting makes him stand out in the otherwise stellar cast.
Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990)
Tapan Sinha’s Ek Doctor Ki Maut won Pankaj Kapur the Special Jury Award at the National Awards in 1990. The actor effectively brought alive the pain and trials of Dr Dipankar Roy, a genius who discovers a vaccine for leprosy. However, jealousy and insecurity of his peers send him to despair. A far cry from the comic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, the film saw Kapur donning the serious role with equal ease.
Office Office (2001)
A comic satire on prevalent corruption in India, the series saw Pankaj Kapur in the role of Mussadilal and is based on the rampant corruption and bribery seen in public offices. The story revolves around Mussadilal who is often harshly treated by the corrupt officials. Kapur's portrayal of the common man and his deadpan humour has turned the show into a cult classic.
Maqbool (2003)
The Vishal Bharadwaj directorial, based on Shakespeare's Macbeth saw Kapur play the role of Jahangir Khan and win the National Film Award for Best Supporting Role. Pankaj Kapur as the underworld don stole the show from Irrfan Khan who plays the titular role.
The Blue Umbrella (2005)
Based on a Ruskin Bond short story, Vishal Bharadwaj's The Blue Umbrella saw Kapur play the shopkeeper Nandu, who falls in love with a blue umbrella owned by a little girl and wants to possess it. The character's initial dilemma, guilt and his greed overriding his good sense as he steals the blue umbrella from the girl has been wonderfully etched by Kapur.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Father of actor Shahid Kapoor, with his first wife Neelima Azeem, the 65-year-old, who had graduated from the National School of Drama in Delhi entered the world of cinema with a small role in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi and has gone on to essay numerous memorable characters in his illustrious cinematic journey.
On his birthday, we take a look at 5 iconic performances -- from the comic to the funny, serious and bizarre that cemented his position as one of the most bankable performers in Indian cinema, both on the big screen and on television.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983)
Kundan Shah's ensemble cast comedy portrays Pankaj Kapur as a sleazy builder Tarneja who was involved with corrupt Municipal Commissioner D'Mello, played by Satish Shah, in a deal. Kapoor's deadpan expression coupled with his subtle enacting makes him stand out in the otherwise stellar cast.
Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990)
Tapan Sinha’s Ek Doctor Ki Maut won Pankaj Kapur the Special Jury Award at the National Awards in 1990. The actor effectively brought alive the pain and trials of Dr Dipankar Roy, a genius who discovers a vaccine for leprosy. However, jealousy and insecurity of his peers send him to despair. A far cry from the comic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, the film saw Kapur donning the serious role with equal ease.
Office Office (2001)
A comic satire on prevalent corruption in India, the series saw Pankaj Kapur in the role of Mussadilal and is based on the rampant corruption and bribery seen in public offices. The story revolves around Mussadilal who is often harshly treated by the corrupt officials. Kapur's portrayal of the common man and his deadpan humour has turned the show into a cult classic.
Maqbool (2003)
The Vishal Bharadwaj directorial, based on Shakespeare's Macbeth saw Kapur play the role of Jahangir Khan and win the National Film Award for Best Supporting Role. Pankaj Kapur as the underworld don stole the show from Irrfan Khan who plays the titular role.
The Blue Umbrella (2005)
Based on a Ruskin Bond short story, Vishal Bharadwaj's The Blue Umbrella saw Kapur play the shopkeeper Nandu, who falls in love with a blue umbrella owned by a little girl and wants to possess it. The character's initial dilemma, guilt and his greed overriding his good sense as he steals the blue umbrella from the girl has been wonderfully etched by Kapur.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: It Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- Jason Momoa was Too Broke to Fly Home While Shooting Game of Thrones, Shares Photo
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results