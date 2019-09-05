Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: 5 Times He Killed It With His Terrific Performance

Coming from a humble background, Pankaj Tripathi has made it big with his stellar acting skills. Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur was the film in which Tripathi received his due prominence while portraying Sultan’s character.

However, he has appeared in a fleet of other films as well, some of which made it big but some failed to please the audience. Nevertheless, there was one thing common in all--Pankaj Tripathi’s realistic acting which has now made him one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.

On this charming actor’s birthday, let’s take a look his 5 fantastic performances to understand the versatility of his work:

Masaan: A simple story from the ghats of Varanasi, Masaan went on to become a critically acclaimed film. Pankaj Tripathi played a small role of Satya ji in the film. His character was very amicable and talkative, who managed to befriend Devi Pathak (Richa Chadda) despite her silent nature.

Gurgaon: After his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur and its sequel, Tripathi became synonymous with gangster characters. The 2017 neo noir film Gurgaon was his first film in a lead role as a real estate tycoon Kehri Singh. The film received positive reception from critics who praised the dark, gritty, fast moving storyline and Pankaj Tripathi’s dark character.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: In a rather humorous supporting character, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a liberal father who willingly shares a cigarette with his only daughter. Although he is worried about his daughter’s wedding, he doesn’t force her to get married to any Tom, Dick or Harry and patiently waits for her to choose the best match.

Anaarkali of Aarah: After playing the role of a cold-blooded butcher in Gangs of Wasseypur, Tripathi played the role of a local dancer and singer in Anaarkali of Aarah. His character, Rangeela is in love with Anaarkali and was willing to do anything to pull her out of her misery. As the name suggests, Rangeela was a very colourful and friendly person whose musical troupe is all that he cares about.

Fukrey: Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a college watchman Pandit in this film. He meets four students, three of whom want to seek admission in the college and one is already a student of the college. However, all four students have one common problem: money. Pandit wants to help them so, he takes them to a solution where they all, somehow manage to land into a bigger trouble.

