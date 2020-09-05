Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Gangs of Wasseypur to Gunjan Saxena, List of His Memorable Roles

Pankaj Tripathi, the remarkable actor who has proven his acting prowess in a number of movies and television series, turns 44 today. Tripathi is famous for his realistic acting and for bringing life to his characters. On his birthday, take a look at Tripathi’s memorable performances from his sixteen-year long career in the film industry.

Gangs of Wasseypur

The 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur, where Pankaj Tripathi played the character of Sultan Qureshi, gave him the attention he deserved. Tripathi played the role of a butcher and henchman, whose aim is to murder Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee). Tripathi received popularity and critical acclaim for the role. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Masaan

In this Varanasi-based film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Tripathi played the role of Sandhya ji. Even when his screen time was short, spanning for only two scenes, Tripathi registered his presence with his powerful performance. The 2015 film Masaan had Richa Chaddha and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles.

Bareilly ki Barfi

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of an endearing father named Narottam Mishra in this 2017 film based in the small city of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The character of the progressive and understanding father has been played to perfection by Tripathi. In scenes where he shares cigarettes with his daughter (Kirti Sanon) and listens to her love-life problems, Tripathi was a delight to watch. The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Stree

The 2018 horror-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik had Tripathi playing the role of a bookseller cum ‘spirit expert’, Rudra bhaiya. Tripathi improvised and added one of the most hilarious dialogues of the film, which was not in the script. When asked how Stree knows the names of all her victims, Tripathi said, “Sabka Aadhaar link hai uske pas”.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

In his latest movie directed by Sharan Sharma, Tripathi plays the role of a level-headed, feminist father who makes an active effort to not put restrictions on his daughter. He trains and motivates Gunjan and she eventually joins the Indian Air Force.