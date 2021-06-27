Happy Birthday Parambrata Chattopadhyay: His 5 Must Watch Directorial Works

With a career spanning almost two decades, Parambrata Chattopadhyay is a prominent name not only in the Bengali film industry but also in Bollywood. Chattopadhyay has shelled out a number of successful films including Baishe Srabon, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Hemlock Society, Apur Panchali, Kadambari and more. In Bollywood, he has made a noise with productions like Kahaani, Pari, and Bulbbul, and has also featured in a Bangladeshi film, Bhuban Majhi.

Apart from being an actor, he is also an established director. On the occasion of his 40th birthday, we take a look at five of the most memorable directorial ventures of the filmmaker.

Jiyo Kaka (2011)

Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s debut feature film as a director, Jiyo Kaka is a comedy flick that revolves around a group of friends who are struggling to make it big as filmmakers in the Kolkata film industry. It stars Rudranil Ghosh, Saswata Chatterjee, Rahul Banerjee, and Rituparna Sengupta.

Hawa Bodol (2013)

Inspired by the American film The Change-Up, Hawa Bodol tells the story of two friends who meet after a long time and their soul gets swapped following a night out. As they try to figure out the bizarre scenario they are in, chaos ensues in their personal lives. The film also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, along with Rudranil Ghosh and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Lorai: Play to Live (2015)

With Lorai, Parambrata tried his hands at directing a sports drama, which yielded him pretty positive results. Starring an ensemble cast of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Indrasish Roy, Kanchan Mullick, Kharaj Mukherjee, Gargi Roychowdhury and many others, the film revolves around an alcoholic retired football player who is sent to a politically unsettled village to set up a football team there.

Shonar Pahar (2018)

Shonar Pahar is a heartwarming tale of an octogenarian woman and her bond with a 7-year-old orphan. As they navigate through different aspects of life, the duo forms an unlikely friendship. It stars veteran actress Tanuja, Soumitra Chatterjee, Soumitra Chatterjee, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Tiki-Taka (2020)

One of his recent releases, Tiki-Taka is a comedy film that revolves around an African man who gets drawn into a game of football following a comedy of errors. Earlier titled as Khelechi Ajgubi, the film opened to positive reviews due to its comic elements and ode to the game of football. It stars Senegalese actor Emona Enabulu, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and Saswata Chatterjee.

