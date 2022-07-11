Happy Birthday Paras Chhabra: Everything You Need to Know About Former Bigg Boss Contestant

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARAS CHHABRA: The popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra turned a year older today. He is an Indian model and actor who carved his niche in the industry after appearing in several reality shows and music videos. He bagged the Splitsvilla 5 trophy with Akanksha Popli and won many hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Paras Chhabra did his schooling at Ryan International School, Delhi. He kicked off his career as a model and did print shoots for brands like Raymond, Mufti, Pantaloons, Monte Carlo, Lakme, and Tamanna. Paras came into the spotlight by participating in MTV Splitsvilla season 5 and later appeared in Splitvilla season 8.

The actor also appeared in the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show with Shehnaaz Gill, where she had to find an eligible suitor for herself. However, the show went off air abruptly during the pandemic. Not only this, but Paras also put his best foot forward in Television shows like Badho Bahu, Aarambh, Karn Sangini, and Vighnaharta Ganesha. The actor is known for his role in Vighnaharta Ganesh as Raavan.

He made his debut in Bollywood with M3 Midsummer Midnight Mumbai and graced music videos like ATM Di Machine, Nazron Me Tha Tu, Bardaashth, and Jiye Jaun. As of now, there are no project announcements from him.

Here are some of Paras Chhabra’s unknown facts and controversies:

Paras Chhabra reportedly has two tattoos on his body. Besides acting, Paras is interested in photography. He broke up with his girlfriend Akansha Puri during Bigg Boss. Mahira Sharma’s mother had a problem with Paras Chhabra’s friendship with her daughter. Gauahar Khan called out Paras Chhabra twice when during his stint in Bigg Boss.

