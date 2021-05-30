Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Best Performances By the Veteran Actor

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal turns 66 today. With an illustrious career spanning over 26 years, audiences have wholeheartedly loved his wide range of acting. The fact that Baburao (Hera Pheri) is as much loved as Teja (Andaz Apna Apna) or Dr Ghungroo (Welcome) or the persistent Chacha ji (Atithi Tum Kab Jaogey), speaks volumes of this powerhouse performer.

The ease with which he essays serious as well as comic roles is incredible. His seamless, unassuming, spontaneous acting prowess set him apart; and made him exceptionally versatile. The Padma Shri awardee has a string of remarkable performances to his credit.

Here’s a look at his 6 notable performances on the special occasion of his birthday:

Sardar: Paresh Rawal played the lead role (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) in this National Award winning film directed by Ketan Mehta. Rawal’s captivating acting in this biopic is testimony to his command over the craft.

No Smoking: Rawal nailed the role of a sinister, mysterious antagonist (Shri Prakash Guru Ghantal Baba Bengali Sealdahwale) who paradoxically has a smile pasted on his face in this Anurag Kashyap neo-noir film. Even with minimal dialogues, Rawal leaves an everlasting impression through his terrific acting.

Tamannah: Rawal’s stellar performance as a transgender (Tikku) in this Mahesh Bhatt movie was highly appreciated by critics and audience, alike. His nuanced, measured acting was remarkable.

Phir Hera Pheri: The list of his best performances is incomplete without mentioning the Hera Pheri franchise. In both, the Hera Pheri and the sequel Phir Hera Pheri, the inimitable Babu Bhaiya’s “Baburao style” lights up the screen every time. Apart from Paresh Rawal, the entire cast of Priyadarshan’s comedy film Akshay Kumar, Suni Shetty brought out the best in each other.

Rawal won Filmfare Awards, and IIFA Awards for Best Performance in a Comic Role for his brilliant performance.

Woh Chokri: Directed by Shubankar Ghosh, this movie saw Paresh’s breakthrough performance as Lalit Ramji, who abandons his family. That year, 1994, he received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for this film, as well as for Sir.

Sir: Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this movie brought out one of the outstanding performances of Paresh Rawal. He essayed a spine-chilling, negative role of a caring father with extreme finesse.

