Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Best Performances of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARESH RAWAL: Veteran actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal turns a year older today on May 30. Needless to say, he is one of the country’s most beloved actors. Paresh Rawal made his Bollywood debut in 1984 with a Gujarati film and primarily played supporting and negative roles in the Hindi films of 1980s and 1990s. However, since the turn of the century, the actor has made comedy his forte.

From Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri to Dr Ghungroo in Welcome, he has won the hearts of audience numerous times with his outstanding performances.

Take a look at his five iconic performances on the special occasion of his birthday:

Andaz Apna Apna

Rajkumar Santoshi-directed this action-comedy-romance starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and many more. Paresh Rawal played a double role in the film, and his performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the movie. Also, everyone remembers his famous dialogue, “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai.” Hera Pheri

The film Hera Pheri and its each character will always remain iconic. This action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu was directed by Priyadarshan. Babu Rao, played by Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri, is one of the most iconic characters he has played on the big screen. Hungama

This was another comedy-drama by Priyadarshan, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen. Paresh Rawal played the character of a multi-millionaire named Radheshyam Tiwari, who accuses his wife Anjali of cheating on him but doesn’t OMG: Oh My God!

This fantasy drama, directed by Umesh Shukla, was based on the belief in God, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar. Paresh Rawal played the lead role of Kanji, who takes on God for the injustices he believes God has meted out to him. However, during the process, Kanji was visited by God himself, who led him on a journey of self-discovery. Sanju

This Rajkumar Hirani film was a biopic of the actor Sanjay Dutt’s life. This movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala. Paresh Rawal beautifully portrayed the role of the late iconic actor Sunil Dutt, father of Sanjay Dutt. The subtle portrayal of the icon’s mannerisms by Paresh Rawal was well received by both audiences and critics.

