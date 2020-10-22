Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 5 Times the Bollywood Actress Gave us Major Travel Goals

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra will be celebrating her 32nd birthday today. As seen through her social media posts, it is easy to guess that the actress loves to travel. In 2017, she became the first Indian woman ambassador in 'Friend of Australia' (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia.

Expressing her love for Australia, Parineeti had said in a 2017 press conference, that Australia is one of those places she was waiting to visit since she had heard a lot about it and researched so much. She described her experience of visiting Australia as meeting a star.

Also, Parineeti never misses keeping her fans updated on her travel destinations through some picturesque views on Instagram. Take a look at some of them:

The actor gave us some serious Christmas feels with this picture from Soho in London. With the perfect freezing weather of the city and Christmas lights around the street. “Soho ho ho! Christmas lights, freezing temps, and the smell of eggnog.”

The actor who has a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School calls London her second home in this picture.

The actor visits her sister and actor Priyanka Chopra quite often in the United States and shares some images from her visit.

The Ishaqzaade actor makes sure that she celebrates her Christmas week in Europe and last year she went to Munich, Germany to have a white christmas.

Chopra also gave us some serious fomo when she shared images from Austria’s St. Wolfgang with the majestic snow-covered Alps in the background.

Parinneti’s most recent post on Instagram shows her wearing a face mask as she enjoys a sunny day at an undisclosed location.

Wishing Parineeti a very happy birthday!