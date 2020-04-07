Happy Birthday Parvathy Thiruvothu: 5 Must-watch Films Of The Actress

One of the finest actresses of the Malayalam cinema, Parvathy Thiruvothu Kottuvata celebrates her birthday on April 7. The actress was born in Kozhikode, Kerala, and later moved to Thiruvananthapuram in her schooling years.

A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, Parvathy stepped into the world of cinema with the 2006 Malayalam movie Out of Syllabus. Apart from Mollywood, Parvathy has also worked in Tamil and Kannada movies. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan in 2014 movie Qarib Qarib Singlle.

The actress is well known for her work in Notebook, Milana, Bangalore Days, Uyare and Virus. She has won several accolades for her on-screen performances, including state honours and Filmfare Awards. The actress has also been honoured with International Film Festival of India(IFFI) Best Actor Award and National Film Award – Special Mention for her movie Take Off.

On her 32nd birthday, here’s a look at some of the must-watch performances by the actress:

1. Take Off

Released in 2017, the drama-thriller is about the daring rescue of Indian nurses from the city of Tikrit in Iraq and their ordeal as the captive of the dreaded ISIS.

2. Poo

The Tamil movie, released in 2008, is based on the short story, Veyilodu Poi written by Thamizh Selvan. The romantic drama featured Srikanth and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles.

3. Uyare

Released in 2019, Uyare narrates the story of an acid-attack survivor. The Malayalam drama depicts the story of Pallavi Raveendran, a girl from Kerala who wants to be a successful pilot. Despite being a smart kid, she loses her ambition when her boyfriend throws acid at her.

4. Virus

The movie is based on the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. Parvathy plays the role of Dr Anu, who works as a key person in tracing the contact transmission.

5. Qarib Qarib Singlle

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the 2018 Bollywood romantic-drama narrates the tale of two opposite personalities who end up meeting via a dating app.

