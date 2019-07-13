Happy Birthday Patrick Stewart: 5 Most Memorable Films by the Actor

An actor with a career spanning almost six decades, Sir Patrick Stewart, who turns 79 on July 13 began his career with a long run in the Royal Shakespeare Company, receiving the 1979 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra in the West End. Stewart eventually made his way to British television on shows such as Coronation Street, and Tinker, Tailor Soldier Spy.

The actor who started working in American Television and films only in the 1980s has quite a few memorable roles to his credit. The actor, who has always remained with the Royal Shakespeare Company, despite doing other projects played King Claudius in Hamlet in the West End in 2008 and subsequently won a second Olivier Award.

Here are 5 memorable films by the actor you must watch on his birthday.

Match (2015): An American drama film written and directed by Stephen Belber, it is based on his 2004 play of the same name and stars Patrick Stewart, Carla Gugino and Matthew Lillard. The film revolves around Tobi (Patrick Stewart), a middle-aged ex-dancer now working as a ballet instructor at the Juilliard School in New York City, who is confronted by a young couple, where the man claims Stewart is his father, and how, subsequently his life falls apart.

Star Trek: Picard was introduced in 1987 in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a TV series set 70 years after the final mission led by Captain James Kirk (William Shatner). Unlike the original series, here the Klingons and Federation are allies, with the main enemies in the series being the Borg, the Romulans and a mysterious God-like entity known as Q. Eventually, the TV cast branched out into four films, beginning with Star Trek: Generations, in which Captain Kirk was finally killed off by A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell.

Green Room (2015): An American horror-thriller film written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, it stars Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots and Patrick Stewart and focuses on a punk band who find themselves attacked by neo-Nazi skinheads after witnessing a murder at a remote club in the Pacific Northwest.

Logan (2012): The tenth film in the X-Men film series, as well as the final installment in the Wolverine trilogy, the film, which takes inspiration from "Old Man Logan" by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, based in an alternate future, follows an aged Wolverine and an extremely ill Charles Xavier who defend a young mutant named Laura from the villainous Reavers and Alkali-Transigen led by Donald Pierce and Zander Rice, respectively.

The Lion in Winter (2003): The made-for-television remake of the stage play of the same name and of the original 1968 screen version of the play which had featured Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn. The remake was first shown on December 26, 2003 in the U.K. and premiered on U.S. television on May 26, 2004. It starred Patrick Stewart and Glenn Close. Stewart received a Golden Globe Award nomination for his performance and an Emmy Award nomination for executive-producing the film.

