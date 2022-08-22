Happy Birthday Pavvitra Punia: Top TV Shows of the Bigg Boss 14 Fame Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAVVITRA PUNIA: Actress Pavvitra Puniya has turned a year older today. The stunning model and actor rose to prominence after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla 3 as one of three finalists. Following that, she got her big break as the lead in the STAR Plus show Love U Zindagi, where she played Geet, a young, bold, and lively girl.

Ever since then she has been seen in several popular shows like Baalveer Returns, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as well as Bigg Boss season 14. Apart from her appearance in TV shows, Pavvitra also starred in the film Siddhartha: Love, Lust, Peace. As the actress celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look back at her popular roles.

Baalveer Returns

The fiction show that aired on Sab TV was loved by the Indian families. The show featured the actress in the role of an evil queen named Timnasa. Pavvitra received rave reviews for her portrayal in the negative role.

Naagin 3

The famous supernatural fiction TV series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Pavvitra featured in season 3 as Poulomi Roy and received immense praise for her performance. Currently, season 6 of Naagin is going on.

Yeh hai Mohabbatein

The drama soap opera aired on the Star Plus channel. Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms produced the series, which is based on Manju Kapur’s novel Custody. In this show, Pavvitra was seen playing the antagonist role of Nidhi.

Bigg Boss season 14

The biggest reality show in India hosted by megastar Salman Khan featured Pavvitra in the 14th season. Her bold personality was loved by many and that is why she stayed in the game for so long. It was during her stint in Bigg Boss when she found the love of her life, actor Eijaz khan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here