Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Jalsa to Tholi Prema, 5 Superhits of the Telugu Actor

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday on September 2. Pawan Kalyan is the youngest brother of megastar Chiranjeevi. Kalyan has established himself as an actor, producer, director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, playback singer and choreographer. If that wasn’t enough, Kalyan also tried his luck into politics.

His acting career began in 1996 with the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Two years later, he became the part of National Award-winning movie Tholi Prema. In the coming years, Kalyan went on to give some of the superhits, including Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi and Gabbar Singh.

On Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, let’s have a look at some of his superhit films:

1. Tholi Prema: The National Award-winning feature film was directed by A. Karunakaran in 1998. The Telugu romantic drama featured Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy in the lead roles. It was later adapted in Hindi as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

2. Thammudu: The 1999 Telugu sports-drama was directed by P. A. Arun Prasad and starred Pawan Kalyan, Preeti Jhangiani and Aditi Govitrikar in the lead roles. The movie was based on the 1992 Bollywood flick Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, adapted from the 1979 movie Breaking Away.

3. Jalsa: The comedy movie released in 2008 was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind. The movie featured Pawan Kalyan, Ileana, Parvati Melton, Kamalinee Mukerji, Mukesh Rishi and Prakash Raj. Kalyan played the role of a gym instructor in the movie.

4. Attarintiki Daredi: The 2013 Telugu comedy flick starred Pawan Kalyan, Samantha and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. The film focuses on the relationship between a business heir and grandfather, and how they try to reconcile.

5. Gabbar Singh: Kalyan also starred in the Telugu adaption of the Hindi movie Dabanng. The movie, named Gabbar Singh, was released in 2012 and features Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.