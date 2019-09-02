Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna Send in Their Wishes

Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu, Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 48th birthday today. The I am an Indian actor is Chiranjeevi's younger brother and uncle to Tollywood star Ram Charan. An Indian film actor, producer, director, screenwriter, writer, philanthropist and politician, Pawan Kalyan is known for his works in films Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa and Gabbar Singh, among others.

As the actor turns a year older, several Tollywood stars, along with his nephew Ram Charan posted birthday wishes for the megastar. Sharing a love-filled picture with his uncle on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot!! #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan #PawanKalyan."

Actress Raai Laxmi also took to Instagram to wish the sweetest and kindest person she knows by posting a still from their movie.

Wishing his guru and mama, actor Sai Dharam Tej also posted an adorable wish for Pawan Kalyan.

Wishing my guru,my mama,our power star a very happy birthday Mee gurunchi entha cheppina thakkuve...love you so much #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan mama ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yWznGPhzBE — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 1, 2019

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently in Dear Comrade, also wished the actor.

Actress Adah Sharma also posted a wish for her guru, along with a selfie during her dance rehearsals.

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan garu ! I took this selfie during dance rehearsals Because even a cut out of of power star has so much power #HappyBirthdayPawanaKalyan #happybirthdaypowerstar pic.twitter.com/VnkTUiWK2b — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) September 2, 2019

Rapper and singer Baba Sehgal posted a video doing a rap for the superstar.

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan also took to Twitter to wish his colleague.

Many Happy Returns Of The Day to our Power star #HappyBirthdayPawanaKalyan Pawan kalyan Garu . pic.twitter.com/j0dxM7469E — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) September 2, 2019

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also wished the guru.

Happppy bdayyyy Power Star @PawanKalyan garu!!! Wishing you the best of everything — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2019

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan recently made headlines after he lent his voice for the Telugu teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. In addition, the movie also stars Sudeep, Vijay Dethupathi, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan.

