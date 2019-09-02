Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna Send in Their Wishes

Besides Ram Charan, Rakul Preet, Sai Dharam Tej, Raai Laxmi and Rashmika Mandanna were among the south film stars who wishes Pawan Kalyan on his 48th birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna Send in Their Wishes
A grab from Pawan Kalyan's movie
Loading...

Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu, Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 48th birthday today. The I am an Indian actor is Chiranjeevi's younger brother and uncle to Tollywood star Ram Charan. An Indian film actor, producer, director, screenwriter, writer, philanthropist and politician, Pawan Kalyan is known for his works in films Gokulamlo Seetha, Suswagatam, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa and Gabbar Singh, among others.

As the actor turns a year older, several Tollywood stars, along with his nephew Ram Charan posted birthday wishes for the megastar. Sharing a love-filled picture with his uncle on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot!! #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan #PawanKalyan."

Actress Raai Laxmi also took to Instagram to wish the sweetest and kindest person she knows by posting a still from their movie.

Wishing his guru and mama, actor Sai Dharam Tej also posted an adorable wish for Pawan Kalyan.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently in Dear Comrade, also wished the actor.

Actress Adah Sharma also posted a wish for her guru, along with a selfie during her dance rehearsals.

Rapper and singer Baba Sehgal posted a video doing a rap for the superstar.

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan also took to Twitter to wish his colleague.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also wished the guru.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan recently made headlines after he lent his voice for the Telugu teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. In addition, the movie also stars Sudeep, Vijay Dethupathi, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram