Happy Birthday Pitbull: American Rapper's Popular Collaborations with Indian Artistes

Armando Christian Perez aka Pitbull- the immensely popular American, pop artist, singer, rapper, turns a year older on Friday. He is one of the most influential rappers who has continuously managed to spread his charm worldwide. Many Indian artistes have been willing to work with him and some have successfully managed to do so. The coming together of the best of talents has always been an extraordinary extravaganza as fans get to experience the best of both worlds.

This is the era of collaborations and as millennials like to call it ‘collabs’. When two extraordinary talents come together, what we get to witness is magical. From international singers such as Akon, Shakira to Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull has collaborated with many great artistes.

Well, Grammy award winner Pitbull has been on the wish list of collaborations for many Indian artistes, as well. Let’s find out the collaborations which had actually seen the light of the day and which are waiting to sweep us off our feet.

Here are some Pitbull playlist including collaboration with Indian artistes:

Priyanka Chopra and Pitbull’s collaboration:

The desi girl never ceases to surprise her fans with her one after the other blockbuster achievements. Likewise, once again she had taken the world of entertainment by storm when her single Exotic ft. had released. Topping the charts for weeks, gorgeous actress’s song featured the popular American rapper Pitbull in 2013. Pitbull could be seen grooving to some of the desi, Indian ‘thumkas’ introduced by PC.

The peppy number went on to rank 16 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic songs category at the very maiden collaboration. The Baywatch actor’s collaboration was so popular that it had immediately climbed to 12th position on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart, followed by grabbing the 74th position spot in the Canadian Hot 100 list.

This was the first time Pitbull had collaborated with an Indian talent.

Guru Randhawa and Pitbull’s collaboration:

The extremely popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa had released a brand new single after collaborating with the international singing sensation, Pitbull. It was named ‘Slowly Slowly’. Bringing Indian talent to the forefront, T-Series had released the album in their YouTube channel in 2019. Lyrics written in English, Hindi and Spanish, this energetic, foot-tapping song was filmed in Miami amidst some mind-blowing, stunning location. The fusion of Indian and American talents, portraying the beautiful blend of the best of individual cultures was a huge milestone. This was Pitbull’s second collaboration with an Indian artiste.

Farhan Akhtar and Pitbull:

Yet another fabulous collaboration waiting to happen is that of Farhan and Pitbull. We can’t wait for the duo to come together. There was a rumour of the ‘Rock on’ star collaborating with Pitbull and Ellie Goulding in the international platform during Enchanted Valley Carnival.

Likewise, there were talks of Haryanvi singer, rapper Fazilpuria collaborating with Pitbull. The ‘Jimmy choo’ fame singer had mentioned that he would be rapping in Haryanvi and Pitbull would rap in Spanish in the song. Even, Jaqueline Fernandez was rumoured to be featured in Pitbull’s next venture.