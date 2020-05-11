Happy Birthday Pooja Bedi: 5 Rare Family Pictures of the Actress

Actress Pooja Bedi is celebrating her birthday today. As soon as the clock struck midnight, Pooja’s fans and friends from the industry started pouring wishes for her on social media.

Pooja, daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late Indian classical dancer Protima Bedi, stepped into the world of Bollywood with Jag Mundhra's directorial Vishkanya in 1991.

Pooja got engaged to her entrepreneur-boyfriend Maneck Contractor last year. Previously, Pooja was married to Farhan Furniturewalla. She has two children from her first marriage --Alaya and Omar.

On her birthday, let’s have a look at some of the pictures that prove she is a family person at heart.

Pooja had shared this picture on International Women’s Day. The enduring snap features Pooja, her mother Promita and little Alaya.

Sharing a glimpse of her happy place on earth, Pooja wrote, “Every time i read Khalil Gibran's "children" i hug them even tighter”. The click features Pooja with her children Alaya and Omar.





This love-filled snap features Pooja and her beau Maneck Contractor. The picture is from their Goa diaries. “unfiltered togetherness,” read the caption.





Pooja and her little niece can be seen having a laugh in this candid click. Along with the snap, Pooja wrote, “Little miss sunshine... my adorable”.





This picture has Pooja holding toddler Alaya in her arms as they happily pose for the cameras.

