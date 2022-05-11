Happy Birthday Pooja Bedi: Vishkanya to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Top Movies of the Bold Actress

Pooja Bedi is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. Pooja started her acting career with the 1991 release Vishkanya, which also starred her father Kabir Bedi in a key role. But her breakthrough came the following year with the release of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Though Pooja only featured in a supporting role, she created a stir with her glamorous avatar in the films. As Pooja Bedi celebrates her birthday today, we take a look at her filmy journey and list some of her films.

Vishkanya

Pooja started her acting career with director Jag Mundhra’s fantasy action film Vishkanya in 1991. The actor essayed the role of Vishkanya Nisha, who consumed snake poison. The film also marked the debut of Roya Sen as a child actor and featured Kunal Goswami, Kabir Bedi, Moon Moon Sen, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

One of the biggest hits of its time, director Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar features Pooja alongside Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamik Singh, and Deepak Tijori. The film was released in 1992 and was a cult hit among the youngsters, and Pooja’s Marilyn Monroe-like pose took the nation by storm. Pooja earned a Filmfare nomination for the best actor (female) in a supporting role for the year. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander remains the biggest hit of her acting career.

Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee

Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993-directorial Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee features Pooja alongside Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt. The film revolves around the story of an alcoholic movie director, played by Rahul, who ends up in a rehabilitation center where he meets Pooja Bhatt. The two eventually come close, but Pooja Bhatt’s sudden death devastates Rahul. Pooja Bedi plays the role of Seema, an actor and friend of Rahul who tries to help him divert his mind from the trauma. Lootere

Director Dharmendra Darshan’s Lootere features Pooja alongside Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Chunky Pandey, Anupam Kher, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film, which revolved around the love story between Sunny and Juhi, was among the highest grossers of 1993. Comedy Couple

More recently, Pooja was seen in Zee5’s original movie, Comedy Couple. In this Nachket Samant S directorial, Pooja plays the role of Zohra Batra, mother of Zoya, played by Shweta Prasad Basu. The film is about the chemistry between Zoya and Deep Sharma, played by Saqib Saleem.

