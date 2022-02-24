Happy Birthday Pooja Bhatt: Top 5 Must-watch Movies of the Actress

Actress Pooja Bhatt turns 50 today. She is a well-known Indian actress, director, voice-over artist, model, and filmmaker. She began her career in Bollywood at the age of 17. Daddy was her first release in 1989 directed by Mahesh Bhatt (her father). On her birthday, we look at her top five performances in films.

Sadak (1991)

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt featured in this film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The story follows a young man’s love for a sex prostitute. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of 1991.

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991)

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt played the lead roles in another one of Mahesh Bhatt’s films titled Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. It was the story of a girl on a quest to find her soulmate and live with him. Because of its beautiful love story, conventional narrative, and passionate performances, this film was a huge smash.

Junoon (1992)

Junoon is a horror-thriller film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt performed the lead roles in the film. The story revolves around Vikram, who witnesses his friends being killed by a cursed tiger. He soon realizes that he has also been cursed and he will transform into a tiger on a full moon night.

Border (1997)

J.P. Dutta’s action-drama Border was a huge economic and commercial success. Pooja Bhatt portrayed an army wife in this Indo-Pak war drama released in 1997.

Zakhm (1998)

Zakhm is a film that depicts a mother’s heartbreaking bond with her son. This film stars Ajay Devgn and Pooja Bhatt in the main roles. Zakhm is, without a doubt, Pooja Bhatt’s best film. The plot focuses on communal tensions in Mumbai during the riots.

