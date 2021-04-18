Happy Birthday Poonam Dhillon: Hit Songs Picturised on Her

One of the popular actors of the eighties Hindi cinema, Poonam Dhillon turned 59 on Sunday. Poonam first came under the spotlight in 1977 when she won the Miss India title. She then went on to make her debut in acting with 1979 movie Noorie where she starred opposite Farooq Shaikh. The movie was produced by Yash Chopra and directed by Manmohan Krishna.

Since her debut, Poonam went on to star in several hit Bollywood movies like Yeh Waada Raha, Sohni Mahiwal, Teri Meherbaniyan, Karma among others.

Let us take a look at some of the memorable songs picturised on the actress that might make their way into your playlist of Bollywood classics.

A song of romantic confession from the 1982 movie Yeh Vaada Raha is certainly going to make you feel good. Composed by RD Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, the song is picturised on Poonam and Rishi Kapoor.

From her debut movie Noorie, this song is all about longing for the lover. The actress plays a young and beautiful girl from the valleys, who loves Yusuf played by Farooq Shaikh, and dreams of spending a simple life with him. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Nitin Mukesh and composed by Khayyam. Lyrics of the song are penned by Jan Nissar Akhtar.

Romancing her on-screen lover, Jackie Shroff, Poonam is seen as the leading lady in Teri Meherbaniyan, which came out in 1985. The music for this song is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal while it is sung by Shabbir Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal.

Picturised on Poonam and Anil Kapoor, this song is from the 1986 movie Karma. The song vocalised by Kishore Kumar and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The music for this movie was composed by classic duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Starring opposite Sunny Deol, Poonam plays the classic Sohni in this 1984 romantic drama. This song is sung by Anwar and Asha Bhosle, while the lyrics for this song are written by Anand Bakshi.

The music is composed by Anu Malik.

