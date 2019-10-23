Happy Birthday Prabhas: 5 Lesser-known Films of the Actor Before Baahubali

Telugu actor Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, who is popularly known as Prabhas is celebrating his birthday on October 23. The actor is loved by his fans and followers for his role of Baahubali in the 2015 release Baahubali: The Beginning. Thanks to director SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece, the film went on to become the first-ever non-English film to be played at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The film was made in a budget of Rs 180 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film at its time of release. The high budget did not go waste as the film went on to become a massive success, breaking box office records. The film earned over Rs 650 crore, making the film the biggest release of India that year.

After Prabhas’ role of Baahubali, he became a superstar, garnering lots of love and well wishes from his fans. Despite the film initially being released in Telugu, Prabhas garnered many fans from Bollywood industry as well. And soon after the second film, “Baahubali: The Conclusion” released, Prabhas was roped in for his first Bollywood film Saaho, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

However, on his birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser known films by the actor, before the magnum opus as Baahubali.

Varsham

This 2004 Telugu romantic action film, starring Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan in the lead pair, was a hit in the box office. Directed by Sobhan and produced by M.S. Raju, Varsham was re- made in many languages, including Tamil and Odia.

Chhatrapati

Before the success of Baahubali, Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli had come together for Chhatrapati. Shriya Saran played the female lead in the action film which was declared a hit in the box office.

Ek Niranjan

Another action film, in this Prabhas was paired opposite Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The crime drama is about a man who hands over criminals to police in exchange for money. The film received mixed reviews at the box office.

Darling

This romantic comedy was a blockbuster in the year 2010. The film starred Kajal Aggarwal paired opposite Prabhas.

Mr Perfect

Another rom-com starring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, this film was directed by Dasaradh Kondapalli. Mr Perfect released to positive reviews from critics.

