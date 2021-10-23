Happy Birthday Prabhas: A Look Back at the Best Romantic Performances By the Actor

Prabhas has carved a niche for himself in the romantic space. The Pan-India celebrity was known for his fanciful aura in the South, right before showing his intense side in stupendous action films such as Baahubali. Over the years, Prabhas has done uncountable roles across different genres, mostly seen inclined towards action-thrillers. However, fans can’t just get over his lovey-dovey avatar which he last played more than a decade before.

With his upcoming magnum opus, ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas is making a comeback to the romantic genre. The film is set to hit theatres on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. It’s indeed a much-anticipated treat for his fans as they have been anxiously waiting to see their darling idol on-screen. The fans admire him every time they see their favourite megastar playing a sweetheart hero on-screen. Here’s a list of some of his romantic films:

Varsham

Varsham showed how, despite facing multiple obstacles in his way, Prabhas wins the love of his life with his consistent efforts.

Darling

Darling was one of the most appreciated and successful rom-coms of Prabhas. In the movie, he shows up as a super patient lover who reunites with his better half by defeating all the odds on his way. It’s only after the movie ‘Darling’ that he got the nickname ‘darling’ from his fans.

Mirchi

‘Mirchi’ is yet another romantic drama hit Prabhas has gifted to the audience. The movie shows how he manages to win the hearts of his lover’s family with his good deeds.

Saaho

Prabhas played the role of an undercover agent in his action-thriller Saaho. However, the film showed two sides of the actor. His chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor was highly cherished by the audience.

Now, Prabhas is all set to steal hearts with his romantic avatar in Radhe Shyam. Interestingly, he is returning back to a romantic genre after a decade. Touted to be a complete romantic drama, Prabhas will play the role of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. He will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde as Prerana in the movie. All the units released so far look extremely promising and we can’t wait for what’s in store for us next.

